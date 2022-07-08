  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Tallinn and Sunly agreed on cooperation in offshore wind
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 8 14:40

    Port of Tallinn and Sunly agreed on cooperation in offshore wind

    Port of Tallinn and Sunly have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the goal of realizing offshore wind energy in the Baltic States and creating maximum local knowledge and business opportunities during the development, installation as well as operation and maintenance of Sunly’s offshore wind farms, Port of Tallinn says in a press release.

    Sunly is developing offshore projects at West of Saaremaa and North of Hiiumaa island in Estonia and has ambition to develop offshore wind energy also in Latvia and Lithuania.

    Port of Tallinn recently decided to invest up to EUR 53 million to build a new 310-meter quay with a 10-hectare area beyond the quay in Paldiski South Harbour. The quay and hinterland area will be completed in summer 2025.

    “Ports are playing an important role in the installation and maintenance of offshore wind farms. So, we are very happy to have opportunities to produce concrete gravity foundations for wind turbines in Paldiski and use the port for installation works,” said Erkki Kallas, the Head of Development & Production and Member of Sunly’s Management Board.

    Kallas added that Sunly also considers Saaremaa Harbour as its maintenance base and vessel MPSV Botnica for its surveys – both belonging to the Port of Tallinn.

    Valdo Kalm, the CEO of the Port of Tallinn has said previously that due to the favorable location of Paldiski South Harbour, the construction of the new quay will create preconditions for Port of Tallinn to become an important partner in the construction and subsequent maintenance of offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea region. “The new quay will ensure the capacity of the port to receive high-draft special-purpose vessels for the construction of offshore wind farms and the transport of wind turbine components.” commented Kalm.

    The large rear area beyond the new quay allows various preparations for the manufacture and storage of generators and wind turbine blades before being loaded on a ship. In addition, the new quay can be used to service ro-ro vessels if required.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Tallinn  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 8

18:33 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
18:11 Fincantieri Marine Group taps Galbiati as new CEO
18:04 FSUE Rosmorport still expects the terminal in Pionersky to be completed in autumn 2023
17:40 Flag hoisting ceremony held on fishing ships built by Admiralteiskie Verfi and Severnaya Verf
17:16 North Sea Port sees transhipment rise by 10% in first six months of the year
17:13 Shell says it shipped an LNG cargo from Australia's FLNG Prelude despite industrial action
16:51 KR, KLCSM and SHI join hands to develop autonomous navigation systems
16:27 DCT Gdansk signs a contract for the construction of the third deep-water terminal
16:05 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches seventh dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:42 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in H1'2022 increased by 25% YoY
15:19 ClassNK releases new edition of Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels
14:58 PKN Orlen and KN establish cooperation in the field of offshore wind energy
14:40 Port of Tallinn and Sunly agreed on cooperation in offshore wind
14:21 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sails from Scotland for the first time since 2019
14:02 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-June 2022 fell by 5.9% YoY
13:37 IMCA adds U.S. offshore wind expertise to Business Development team
13:19 Tobolsk Shipyard launches non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018, Yar-Sale
12:47 Ingalls Shipbuilding to hire 2000-plus full-time shipbuilders
12:30 Rosmorport deems it possible to pass oil products bound for Kaliningrad from ferries to tankers
12:14 Scorpio Tankers announces its shares repurchase and its purchase option on six leased MR product tankers
11:23 Qatar accepts delivery of second OPV from Fincantieri
10:48 SEZ Lotos and Mostazafan Foundation to cooperate in establishment of JV for development of North-South ITC
09:55 High gas and oil prices let companies invest in advanced oil production technologies - Yury Trutnev
09:29 Crude oil futures show moderate increase after a recent surge
09:01 MABUX: Bunker prices to turn into upward changes on Jul 08

2022 July 7

18:04 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 Aleksandr Pyatov to GTLK
17:38 USCG: Two rescued after plane crash at Montague Island, Alaska
17:29 Solstad Offshore announces contract extension for its CSV Normand Pacific
17:13 Kooiman Marine Group wins Van Oord order for two dredgers
17:00 Central Energy Customs of Russia reports on RUB 51 million worth evasion of customs duties for having ships repaired abroad
16:47 Viking Cruises chooses VSTEP as their maritime simulation partner
16:21 MOL announces test installation of new MP collection device to collect microplastics while a vessel is underway
16:00 Public hearing on construction of new facilities at Lukoil II terminal in Vysotsk is over
15:39 Snam purchases new FSRU from BW LNG to contribute to Italy's energy security and diversification
15:19 Wartsila’s flexible engine solutions will further support Italy’s transition towards its renewable energy targets
14:53 USCG offloads $5.2 million in seized cocaine in San Juan
14:48 Shearwater GeoServices awarded contract for 4D baseline survey offshore Australia by Woodside
14:33 FESCO Transportation Group sends first container train from Shanghai to Moscow
14:12 Maersk leaves the ICS Board as "the ICS is no longer sufficiently ambitious enough in its green goals"
14:07 A.P. Moller - Maersk closes acquisition of ResQ
13:50 Heads of Far East regions propose subsidizing of construction materials transportation by seaborne transport
13:32 GTT receives an order from Jiangnan Shipyard in China for tank design of three LNG carriers
13:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 27, 2022
12:45 TransContainer launches import transportation from China to Russia via Kamyshovaya border-crossing station
12:23 NQBP's vessel completed maintenance dredging at Port of Weipa
11:50 Rosterminalugol confirms compliance with all environmental safety requirements
11:16 World Shipping Council strengthens its organisation in Europe and the U.S.A.
10:40 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port to pay RUB 0.54 per share as dividends for 2021
10:18 Valaris announces contract termination for drillship Valaris DS-11
09:58 CMA CGM cuts import rates by $500
09:54 Crude oil futures rose driven by concerns over possible commodity deficit
09:22 Crude oil futures fall below $100 per barrel for the first time from April 2022
09:03 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to decline on Jul 07

2022 July 6

18:16 Port of Oakland posts its container volume in May
18:00 Port of Kaliningrad expected to see a 25-pct decrease of throughput to 8 million tonnes in 2022
17:39 Gascade and Fluxys team up on two key infrastructure projects to ramp up the hydrogen economy in Germany
17:12 Strengthening port security in Tunisia
17:06 PIL announces contract to build four 8,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
16:43 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in H1’2022 totaled 1.4 million tonnes, down 57% YoY
16:21 MSC and Fincantieri announce the construction of two next generation cruise ships