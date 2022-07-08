2022 July 8 14:02

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-June 2022 fell by 5.9% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 6%

In January-June 2022, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka fell by 5.9%, year-on-year, to 7.64 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed.

In the reporting period export cargo volume was down 9.7% - до 5.8 million tonnes including 1.08 million tonnes of paper (-21.4%), 607,915 tonnes of wood pulp (-34.4%) 1.01 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+26.1%) and 1.09 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-20.5%).

Handling of imports rose by 6.4% to 1.95 million tonnes including 644,554 tonnes of ran wood (+1.2%), 424,186 tonnes of general cargo (+6.3%), 456,725 ronnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.3%) and 209,446 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+17.6%).

The port’s transit traffic fell by 12.3% to 1.88 million tonnes, coastal traffic rose over 12.5 times to 292,633 tonnes.

Container throughput fell by 6% to 305,998 TEU.

Vessel traffic was down 4.1% to 1,155 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2021, the port handled 14.57 million tonnes of cargo.