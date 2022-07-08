2022 July 8 12:30

Rosmorport deems it possible to pass oil products bound for Kaliningrad from ferries to tankers

The loading of ferries operating on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line nears 100%

FSUE Rosmorport says it can look into passing oil products bound for the Kaliningrad Region from ferries to tankers, if necessary. That will allow for a considerable increase of other cargo transportation by the ferry line.

As of today, the loading of ferries operating on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line (RoRo/Rail ferries Amba,l Baltiysk and Marshal Rokossovsky) nears 100%. Oil products account for 30%-50% of the total volume of cargo carried by the ferries in railway cars.

From September 2022, the capacity of the ferry fleet will increase with the deployment of the forth RoRo/Rail ferry General Chernyakhovsky (sister vessel the Marshal Rokossovsky).

As of today, there is a reserve of container shipping capacity on RoRo ship Ursa Major. As of today, about 30% of the ship’s container capacity is used on the average. The ship can be additionally carry 200 loaded 40-foot containers as well as up to 4,000 tonnes of general cargo in the hold.

If necessary, there is a possibility to redirect cargo from railway and road transport to the Bronka terminal or to the port of Ust-Luga and transport it as general cargo by ships of the Northern Shipping Company operating on the Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line.

Lithuania earlier notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region effective from June 18. The ban covered construction materials, cement, metals as well as goods produced in the region, according to the post of Kaliningrad Governor Anton Alikhanov on his Telegram channel.

The Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line currently numbers four ferries: Ambal, Baltiysk, Marshal Rokossovsky and Ursa Major (owned by Oboronlogistics LLC). The ferry line is operated by FSUE Rosmorport.

