  • Home
  • News
  • SEZ Lotos and Mostazafan Foundation to cooperate in establishment of JV for development of North-South ITC
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 8 10:48

    SEZ Lotos and Mostazafan Foundation to cooperate in establishment of JV for development of North-South ITC

    Image source: SEZ Lotos

    Mostazafan is ready to invest in port infrastructure and equipment and to participate in organization of cargo transit across Iran between Astrakhan and Mumbai

    Special Economic Zone Lotos JSC (SEZ Lotos) and Paya Tarabar Sina, a company established by the Mostazafan Foundation for cooperation on logistics issues, have signed an agreement on cooperation in working towards establishment of joint ventures for development of the international transport corridor North-South (North-South ITC), press center of Lotos reports on the results of its working trip Iran together with representatives of PLC Caspiy LLC (anchor resident of SEZ Lotos) and Kotlin Shipping Company  (logistics partner of the project).

    “That is not our first agreement with Iranian foundation Mostazafan, but we have made our cooperation more specific now. The foundation is ready to invest in port infrastructure and equipment, participate in organization of cargo transit across Iran from Astrakhan to Mumbai and back, removal of administrative barriers, in trading and marketing. For that purpose, the Iranian side is ready to join hands with the Russian partners for establishment of joint ventures and companies in Russia and Iran, or, if necessary, in other countries, for example in India. First of all, the focus is on special economic zone of port type in the Astrakhan Region,” commented Sergey Milushkin, General Director of SEZ Lotos JSC.

    The working trip of SEZ Lotos JSC and PLC Caspiy LLC representatives included the visit to the Anzali free economic zone and meeting with its General Director Ali Mokaddam. He confirmed the readiness to lease out the port territory of Anzali FEZ for organization of storage and logistic centers with the purpose to ensure full-scale functioning of the North-South ITC.

    “We are continuing our cooperation with the Anzali economic zone commenced back in 2015. It is a key point of the route in northern Iran. Mr. Mokaddam suggested considering the creation of a joint Russian-Iranian free economic zone and the organization of financial exchanges in the territories of the port SEZ in the Astrakhan region and the Anzali FEZ, which, he believes, would allow for the maximum simplification of logistics processes and mutual settlements between the transportation participants,” added Sergey Milushkin.

    A Decree on establishment of a 644-hectare special port economic zone (Port SEZ) in the Limansky District of the Astrakhan Region (document No 1792) was signed by RF Government on 7 November 2020. The managing company of the Port SEZ is SEZ Lotos JSC. The project is being implemented in pursuance of the presidential order on development of the International Transport Corridor “Sever-Yug” (“North-South”) and social and economic development of the Astrakhan Region.

    The Mostazafan Foundation is the second-largest commercial enterprise in Iran after the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company and biggest holding company in the Middle East. The foundation numbers 160 firms representing various economic sectors. According to its Charter, the Mostazafan Foundation is an independent legal entity.

    Related links:

    Due south: transport corridor issues >>>>

    New port to be established by PLC Caspiy in the Astrakhan Region>>>>

    Port SEZ and Caspian cluster to be established in Astrakhan Region>>>>

    Investments into Astrakhan Region SEZ to exceed RUB 25 billion by 2026 >>>>

Другие новости по темам: logistics, export  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 8

18:33 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
18:11 Fincantieri Marine Group taps Galbiati as new CEO
18:04 FSUE Rosmorport still expects the terminal in Pionersky to be completed in autumn 2023
17:40 Flag hoisting ceremony held on fishing ships built by Admiralteiskie Verfi and Severnaya Verf
17:16 North Sea Port sees transhipment rise by 10% in first six months of the year
17:13 Shell says it shipped an LNG cargo from Australia's FLNG Prelude despite industrial action
16:51 KR, KLCSM and SHI join hands to develop autonomous navigation systems
16:27 DCT Gdansk signs a contract for the construction of the third deep-water terminal
16:05 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches seventh dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:42 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in H1'2022 increased by 25% YoY
15:19 ClassNK releases new edition of Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels
14:58 PKN Orlen and KN establish cooperation in the field of offshore wind energy
14:40 Port of Tallinn and Sunly agreed on cooperation in offshore wind
14:21 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sails from Scotland for the first time since 2019
14:02 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-June 2022 fell by 5.9% YoY
13:37 IMCA adds U.S. offshore wind expertise to Business Development team
13:19 Tobolsk Shipyard launches non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018, Yar-Sale
12:47 Ingalls Shipbuilding to hire 2000-plus full-time shipbuilders
12:30 Rosmorport deems it possible to pass oil products bound for Kaliningrad from ferries to tankers
12:14 Scorpio Tankers announces its shares repurchase and its purchase option on six leased MR product tankers
11:23 Qatar accepts delivery of second OPV from Fincantieri
10:48 SEZ Lotos and Mostazafan Foundation to cooperate in establishment of JV for development of North-South ITC
09:55 High gas and oil prices let companies invest in advanced oil production technologies - Yury Trutnev
09:29 Crude oil futures show moderate increase after a recent surge
09:01 MABUX: Bunker prices to turn into upward changes on Jul 08

2022 July 7

18:04 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 Aleksandr Pyatov to GTLK
17:38 USCG: Two rescued after plane crash at Montague Island, Alaska
17:29 Solstad Offshore announces contract extension for its CSV Normand Pacific
17:13 Kooiman Marine Group wins Van Oord order for two dredgers
17:00 Central Energy Customs of Russia reports on RUB 51 million worth evasion of customs duties for having ships repaired abroad
16:47 Viking Cruises chooses VSTEP as their maritime simulation partner
16:21 MOL announces test installation of new MP collection device to collect microplastics while a vessel is underway
16:00 Public hearing on construction of new facilities at Lukoil II terminal in Vysotsk is over
15:39 Snam purchases new FSRU from BW LNG to contribute to Italy's energy security and diversification
15:19 Wartsila’s flexible engine solutions will further support Italy’s transition towards its renewable energy targets
14:53 USCG offloads $5.2 million in seized cocaine in San Juan
14:48 Shearwater GeoServices awarded contract for 4D baseline survey offshore Australia by Woodside
14:33 FESCO Transportation Group sends first container train from Shanghai to Moscow
14:12 Maersk leaves the ICS Board as "the ICS is no longer sufficiently ambitious enough in its green goals"
14:07 A.P. Moller - Maersk closes acquisition of ResQ
13:50 Heads of Far East regions propose subsidizing of construction materials transportation by seaborne transport
13:32 GTT receives an order from Jiangnan Shipyard in China for tank design of three LNG carriers
13:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 27, 2022
12:45 TransContainer launches import transportation from China to Russia via Kamyshovaya border-crossing station
12:23 NQBP's vessel completed maintenance dredging at Port of Weipa
11:50 Rosterminalugol confirms compliance with all environmental safety requirements
11:16 World Shipping Council strengthens its organisation in Europe and the U.S.A.
10:40 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port to pay RUB 0.54 per share as dividends for 2021
10:18 Valaris announces contract termination for drillship Valaris DS-11
09:58 CMA CGM cuts import rates by $500
09:54 Crude oil futures rose driven by concerns over possible commodity deficit
09:22 Crude oil futures fall below $100 per barrel for the first time from April 2022
09:03 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to decline on Jul 07

2022 July 6

18:16 Port of Oakland posts its container volume in May
18:00 Port of Kaliningrad expected to see a 25-pct decrease of throughput to 8 million tonnes in 2022
17:39 Gascade and Fluxys team up on two key infrastructure projects to ramp up the hydrogen economy in Germany
17:12 Strengthening port security in Tunisia
17:06 PIL announces contract to build four 8,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
16:43 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in H1’2022 totaled 1.4 million tonnes, down 57% YoY
16:21 MSC and Fincantieri announce the construction of two next generation cruise ships