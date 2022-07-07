2022 July 7 17:00

Central Energy Customs of Russia reports on RUB 51 million worth evasion of customs duties for having ships repaired abroad

Image source: CEC

Central Energy Customs (CEC) reports on evasion of customs duties for having tankers repaired abroad revealed in the course of dedicated activities conducted by CEC operational units. The total customs evasion is estimated at RUB 51.268 million.

“For example, an Astrakhan based company, owner of seagoing tankers, had them repaired at a ship repair yard in Azerbaijan 5 times having failed to inform the customs about the operations. That let the company evade customs duties for a total of RUB 51.268 million,” said Grigory Inochkin, Deputy Head of Central Energy Customs.

Central Energy Customs had initiated five criminal cases over evasion of customs duties in an especially large amount.

In the course of the investigation, the suspected offender compensated for damages to the state and the head of the company was fined.

Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group with the support of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) and in partnership with Nordic Engineering, All-Russia Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE), Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).

More about the event >>>>