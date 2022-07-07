2022 July 7 14:33

FESCO Transportation Group sends first container train from Shanghai to Moscow

The bulk of the cargo is made by construction materials, household appliances and clothing

FESCO Transportation Group says it has sent the first public container train from Shanghai to Moscow as part of its service FESCO Asia Landborder Train.



The train consisting of 49 forty-foot and 2 twenty-foot Fesco containers left the Minhan station (Shanghai) on July 3. At the border-crossing station Erlian/Zamyn-Uud (China/Mongolia) the containers will be reloaded onto the 1520 mm gauge railway and then proceed to the Silikatnaya station (Moscow Region).



Such trains will leave Shanghai twice a month with a possibility to raise the frequency. Estimated delivery time – 20 days. The bulk of the cargo will be made by construction materials, household appliances, clothing, etc.



FESCO Asia Landborder Train is a public railway service from China to Moscow and St. Petersburg via Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Zabaykalsk.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operator Transgarant and operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka. FESCO operates dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and over 8,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 21 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.