2022 July 7 13:50

Heads of Far East regions propose subsidizing of construction materials transportation by seaborne transport

Image source: Kamchatka Territory Government

Kamchatka Governor and heads of other Far East regions have proposes subsidizing of the construction materials transportation by the seaborne transport. That would lower the price of building new production facilities in the Kamchatka Territory, Chukotka, Magadan and Sakhalin regions, said Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Solodov, according to the press center of the regional government.

Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District chaired the meeting dedicated to the Far East regions’ self-sufficiency in food.

“The turn of all logistic chains to the Far East has lead to a considerable lack of throughput capacity. That means that more food should be produced locally,” said Yury Trutnev.

A variety of proposals on stimulation of industrial agriculture have been put forward at the meeting. Most of them imply the need to have support measures adapted to the Far East.

According to Vladimir Solodov, construction costs in the Far East, especially in non-mainland regions, are often twice as high as in the rest of Russia. Therefore additional subsidizing mechanisms are needed including those covering the sea leg of transportation since only the railway one is currently taken into consideration. Following the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev gave instructions to develop the proposal which is to be ready by the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) where this issue is to be discussed.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held on 5-8 September 2022 in Vladivostok.