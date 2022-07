2022 July 7 15:39

Snam purchases new FSRU from BW LNG to contribute to Italy's energy security and diversification

Snam says it has signed with BW LNG an agreement for the acquisition by Snam Group of 100% of the share capital of FSRU I Limited, which upon closing will own the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) "BW Singapore" as its sole asset.