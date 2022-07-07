2022 July 7 14:48

Shearwater GeoServices awarded contract for 4D baseline survey offshore Australia by Woodside

The fields are part of the Greater Scarborough gas fields which are estimated to hold 13.0 TCF of dry gas

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) has been awarded a contract by Woodside for 4D baseline survey work over gas fields in the Carnarvon Basin Australia.



The survey is expected to take 2-3 months to acquire, and will be conducted by the Geo Coral, equipped with multicomponent sensor streamers. The survey is planned to commence in Q3 2022 and will cover the Scarborough and Jupiter gas fields.



The objective of the survey is to provide a modern, robust high-definition survey for development planning, and ultimately be used as the baseline for time-lapse data in the event of acquisition of future monitoring seismic surveys.



“This new award by Woodside demonstrates continuing commitment to invest in 4D time-lapse for development and reservoir management of their natural gas resources,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. “Natural gas is a key low carbon fuel for the future, and high-end seismic surveys are a critical tool for advanced management of these resources.”



Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world’s largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of towed streamer and ocean bottom geophysical acquisition techniques, efficient surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, Schlumberger, and GC Rieber Shipping ASA.