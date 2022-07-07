2022 July 7 12:45

TransContainer launches import transportation from China to Russia via Kamyshovaya border-crossing station

PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group is the first Russian company to arrange for regular container import shipments from China to Russia via Kamyshovaya Border-Crossing Station in Primorsky Kray, according to TransContainer. Previously, only transit shipments could be arranged via this border-crossing point.

The first train of 51 containers was dispatched from Kamyshovaya station on July 7, transit time to Vorotynsk station in Kaluga Region will be 12 days while cargo transportation from Hunchun (China) and transfer through the border-crossing point took less than a day.

The service is aimed at transportation of products manufactured in the northern Chinese provinces. The cargo is consolidated in Hunchun and further dispatched to Russia on a weekly basis. Within the service framework TransContainer arranges for transportation along the whole route and provides its own equipment.

"Diversification of routes and arrangement of import shipments via another border-crossing point allows us to ensure efficient logistics in terms of high load on the Eastern polygon. Thanks to our gained experience and ability to control all stages of transportation both in Russia and China, we were the first to launch a new service for importers focused on supplies from the Celestial Empire," said Vladimir Khlutkov, Asia-Pacific Business Development Director of TransContainer.

TransContainer also performs cargo transportation from northern provinces of China via Manzhouli/Zabaikalsk and Suifenhe/Grodekovo overland border-crossing points. Moreover, there are multimodal services from the ports of Dalian, Tianjin, and Qingdao to the Russian regions via the terminal of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC, part of Global Ports, co-controlling shareholder of which is Delo Group).