2022 July 7 10:40

Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port to pay RUB 0.54 per share as dividends for 2021

Total amount of dividends — RUB 10.4 billion

Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (PJSC NCSP) says that a decision to pay dividends for 2021 in the amount of RUB 0.54 per share has been made at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Total profit subject for distribution: RUB 10,400,300,316.

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is PJSC NCSP's controlling shareholder with a 62% share.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and «SFP» LLC. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

In 2021, throughput of NCSP rose by 4.5% to 115.6 million tonnes.