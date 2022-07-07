2022 July 7 13:32

GTT receives an order from Jiangnan Shipyard in China for tank design of three LNG carriers

GTT will design 175 000-m3 tanks fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system



GTT announces that it has received, in the second quarter, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan for the tank design of three new LNGCs.



As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity of 175,000 m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.



Deliveries of the vessel are scheduled for the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026.