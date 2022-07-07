2022 July 7 12:23

NQBP's vessel completed maintenance dredging at Port of Weipa

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) says it has successfully completed maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa for another year. Dredge vessel TSHD Brisbane has left the Port of Weipa after completing the 48-day program.



The increase in the annual project duration was due to additional material requiring removal after a series of severe weather events.



NQBP would like to commend all staff and contractors for their work in completing the dredging program in Weipa. About 808,000m3 of natural sediment was removed from the Port of Weipa and placed at the approved Dredge Material Placement Area (DMPA), in Albatross Bay. The TSHD Brisbane undertook over 430 trips to and from the DMPA without incident.



NQBP would also like to thank the Weipa community for their patience and understanding during the project. This is a testament to all involved including the local Weipa fishing and boating community. Throughout the dredging, NQBP engaged with key stakeholders including the Weipa Technical Advisory and Consultative Committee (TACC). Members of the TACC include conservation groups, Traditional Owners, scientists, community, port users, and Commonwealth and State Governments.



The maintenance dredging was conducted in line with all approvals and permits, including a range of strict environmental conditions. Environmental monitoring and management measures will also be implemented throughout the campaign to minimise the risk of any potential impacts on the marine environment.



NQBP has managed the annual maintenance dredging program at the Port of Weipa for more than 30 years. Dredging was also completed at Amrun on behalf of Rio Tinto.