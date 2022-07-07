2022 July 7 09:03

MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to decline on Jul 07

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) declined sharply on July 06:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 670.18 (-40.87)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 1023.82 (-44.04)

MGO - USD/MT – 1286.05 (-56.89)



As of July06, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $79 (minus $75 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $98 ( minus $123 the day before) and in Fujairah - by minus $58 (minus $82 the day before), in Houston -by minus $12 (plus $7 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased in half of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore and Fujairah, where the undercharge level decreased by 25 and 24 points respectively on July06.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on July 06 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $126 (plus $72 the day before), in Singapore by plus $339 (plus $267 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $353 (plus $282 the day before), in Houston - plus $78 (plus $53 the day before). MDI for VLSFO sharply increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were also registered in Singapore and Fujairah where the overcharge level increased by 72 and 71 points respectively on July 06.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overvalued in three out of four selected ports on July 06: in Singapore by plus $22 (minus $20 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $208 (plus $212 the day before), in Houston - by plus $96 (plus $88 the day before). This fuel grade remain undercharge in Rotterdam – by minus $20 (plus $13 the day before). MDI index for MGO increased in half selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the undercharge level increased by 42 points and this fuel grade became overcharged.



We expect global bunker prices may continue to decline today. The price for 380 HSFO may decrease by 5-10 USD/MT, VLSFO may decline by 10-15 USD/MT, MGO may decrease by 15-55 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com