2022 July 6 17:06

PIL announces contract to build four 8,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has announced the award of a contract today to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of four 8,000 TEU Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) dual-fuel container vessels. These vessels will each be equipped with an ammonia intermediate ready fuel tank. The four vessels will be delivered progressively in 2025, according to the company's release.

This contract award follows PIL’s earlier contract to build four 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessels announced in March this year.

PIL has selected Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for this contract due to its good track record.