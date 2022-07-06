2022 July 6 16:43

Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in H1’2022 totaled 1.4 million tonnes, down 57% YoY

The flow of vessels has reduced by half

As of 1 July 2022, cargo turnover in the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s inland water ways totaled 1.408 million tonnes, down 57% versus the result of the same period in 2021, according to Azov-Don Basin Administration.

Turnover of transit cargo dropped 2.5 times, year-on-year, to 1.091 million tonnes, internal turnover – by 36%, to 317 thousand tonnes.

The flow of vessels within the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW totaled 1,044 ships and ATB units including 472 vessels and units moving downwards and 572 vessels and units moving upwards. In the same period of the previous year: 2,089 vessels including 1,106 moving downwards and 983 moving upwards.

In June 2022, cargo turnover in the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s inland water ways dropped by 60%, year-on-year, to 547 thousand tonnes. The cargo mix included vacuum gasoil (25.4%), bunker fuel (16.8%) and diesel fuel (15.2%). Transit cargo flow fell by 60%, to 480 thousand tonnes, internal turnover – by 62% to 67 thousand tonnes.

The flow of vessels in June totaled 409 ships and ATB units including 204 vessels and units moving downwards and 205 vessels and units moving downwards) versus 790 vessels (397 + 393, accordingly)

The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.