2022 July 6 14:02

ClassNK releases “ClassNK Technical Journal”

ClassNK has released the latest "ClassNK Technical Journal", which has been published for contributing to the development of the maritime industry through the outcome of R&D and technical activities, according to ClassNK's release.

The latest issue "ClassNK Technical Journal No.5 2022 (I)" focuses on “Zero-Emission Ships”, including efforts of the planning and design of next-generation greener ships, development of onboard CO2 capture system, prospects for widespread adoption of next-generation standard EV vessel and efforts to reduce GHG emissions from ships.

In addition, technical articles describe future fluidics analysis and an AI surrogate model for manufacturing, guidelines for the safety of ships using ammonia as fuel, overview of changes and comprehensive revision of structural rules (Part C of the Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships), setting corrosion additions based on latest thickness measurement data, evaluation of the ship operational effect based on actually encountered sea states by ships, CBM life cycle maintenance, and recent topics at IMO.