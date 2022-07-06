-
2022 July 6 14:18
Tallink Grupp reports 174.3% increase of passenger transportation in June 2022
In June 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 600 488 passengers, which is an 174.3% increase compared to June 2021, according to the company’s press release. The number of cargo units increased by 17.4% to 36 911 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 56.6% to 91 421 units in the same comparison.
In the second quarter of the year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 552 174 passengers, which is an 262.9% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 18.9% to 109 380 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 79.4% to
225 563 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2022 and the second quarter of the year were the following:
June 2022
June 2021
Change
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Change
Passengers
600 488
218 950
174.3%
1 552 174
427 767
262.9%
Finland – Sweden
211 586
43 260
389.1%
538 407
82 192
555.1%
Estonia – Finland
334 707
172 189
94.4%
877 800
335 753
161.4%
Estonia – Sweden
54 195
3 501
1448.0%
135 967
9 822
1284.3%
Cargo Units
36 911
31 440
17.4%
109 380
91 990
18.9%
Finland - Sweden
5 672
5 388
5.3%
18 833
16 609
13.4%
Estonia - Finland
27 472
22 235
23.6%
77 916
64 313
21.2%
Estonia - Sweden
3 767
3 817
-1.3%
12 631
11 068
14.1%
Passenger Vehicles
91 421
58 390
56.6%
225 563
125 713
79.4%
Finland - Sweden
16 906
7 239
133.5%
32 305
13 805
134.0%
Estonia - Finland
70 784
50 970
38.9%
184 089
111 505
65.1%
Estonia - Sweden
3 731
181
1961.3%
9 169
403
2175.2%
ESTONIA – FINLAND: Second quarter results reflect operations of shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services. The cruise ferry Silja Europa operated one special cruise on the Helsinki-Mariehamn route in June.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN: In the second quarter, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of one cruise ferry and one cargo vessels.
FINLAND – SWEDEN: In the second quarter, Finland-Sweden statistics include operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.
