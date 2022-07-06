2022 July 6 13:06

Nordic Engineering to speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference about modernization of research vessels

The event will be held by PortNews Media Group as part SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA on 20 September 2022

Specifics of developing projects on modernization of research vessels will be covered by a report of Nordic Engineering representative at the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference. The event will be held by PortNews Media Group as part SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA on 20 September 2022.

Between 2019 and 2022, Nordic Engineering developed seven projects on modernization of research vessels for Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IO RAS) under the national project “Science and Universities” and for FSUE Hydrographic Company under the plan for development of the Northern Sea Route infrastructure.

The projects offer a package of design solutions for all modernization components.

Total tonnage of the Akademik Sergey Vavilov, Akademik Nikolay Strakhov, Akademik Mstislav Keldysh, Akademik Ioffe, Peotr Kotsov, Aleksey Maryshev and Grigory Mikheyev is 28,470 tonnes.

Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group with the support of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) and in partnership with Nordic Engineering, All-Russia Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE), Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).

More about the event >>>>