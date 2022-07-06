2022 July 6 12:01

Concordia Maritime sells the P-MAX vessel Stena Paris

Concordia Maritime has entered into an agreement for the sale of the product tanker Stena Paris (65,000 dwt, built in 2005), according to the company's release. The buyer is based in Greece and delivery is expected to take place at the end of July 2022.

The sale is expected to have a positive liquidity effect of approximately USD 5 million. In accordance with existing bank agreement, the surplus will be used for accelerated repayment of loans and thereby strengthening the company in the longer term. Asset values for tankers have risen during the spring in line with the positive freight market. The agreed price is significantly above the market valuations made end 2021.



