2022 July 6 11:39

MV Kholmogory to deliver first batch of cement to Kaliningrad

The ship is currently being loaded at Bronka terminal

Northern Shipping Company’s MV Kholmogory earlier deployed for operation on the new line between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad will deliver the first batch of cement to a Russian exclave, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alkhanov said on his Telegram channel.

“MV Kholmogory is being prepared for the second voyage. It is currently being loaded at Bronka terminal in Saint-Petersburg. This voyage will deliver the first batch of cement to Kaliningrad,” wrote Anton Alkhanov.

MV Kholmogory earlier delivered to Kaliningrad the first batch of metal structures and general cargo.

Lithuania earlier notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region effective from June 18. On June 21, news came that the restrictions affected road traffic as well. The Kremlin referred to the ban as illegal and contradicting international agreements. Lithuania and the EU insist the restrictions are only aimed at implementing the sanctions regime in place against Russia. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda later said the country would not make concessions on the issue of transit of sanctioned goods to Russia’s enclave Kaliningrad region.

