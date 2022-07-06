2022 July 6 10:51

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 Sergey Volkov to GTLK

Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has delivered dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Sergey Volkov to the customer, State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK).

The series under construction at Krasnoye Sormovo is among the largest ones in civil shipbuilding of Russia over the recent years.

According to Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo, the ship has successfully undergone both mooring and sea trials in the water area of the Volga river.

Vessels of Project RSD59 are designed for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 141 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.5 m, number of holds – 2, endurance - 20/12 days.

All in all, Krasnoye Sormovo has built 30 ships of Project RSD59 starting from 2017 which is a record high result among Russian shipyards.

According to earlier statements, Krasnoye Sormovo has reduced the construction time of RSD59 ships from 9 to 6 months.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).