  • 2022 July 6 09:22

    Throughput of port Kavkaz in H1’2022 fell by 26% Y-o-Y

    Exports rose by 13%, imports – 2.6 times

    In January-June 2022, port Kavkaz handled 9.415 million tonnes of cargo (-26%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by the Kavkaz Harbour Master’s Office, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility fell by 31%, year-on-year, to 3.899 million tonnes.

    Exports from port Kavkaz rose by 13% to 1.240 million tonnes, imports – 2.6 times to 82 thousand tonnes, short-sea traffic fell by 30% to 4.407 million tonnes.

    In the reported period, handling of grain fell by 30% to 4.407 million tonnes, oil products – by 30%, to 2.893 million tonnes, sulphur – by 86% to 142 thousand tonnes while coal handling rose by 23% to 1.291 million tonnes.

    Bunker sales at port Kavkaz rose by 12% to 63.1 thousand tonnes.

    The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 22%, year-on-year, to 1,581 arrivals and 1,592 departures versus 2,041 arrivals and 2,047 departures in the same period of the previous year.

