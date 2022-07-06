  • Home
  • News
  • Turkey to try to reach outcome on grain corridor with Russia, Ukraine soon - Daily Sabah
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 6 08:44

    Turkey to try to reach outcome on grain corridor with Russia, Ukraine soon - Daily Sabah

    Turkey will try to reach an outcome with Kyiv and Moscow for a potential grain export corridor from Ukrainian ports soon, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday, according to Daily Sabah.

    “We will try to achieve an outcome through intensifying our talks (with Russia and Ukraine) in a period of a week or 10 days,” Erdoğan said during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the capital Ankara.

    Saying that Turkey does not face a problem due to the global grain shortage, Erdoğan underlined that this is not the case for other countries while Africa is especially experiencing significant problems.

    Tens of millions of people across the world are at risk of hunger as the four-month war has disrupted shipments of grain from Ukraine.

    Turkey has played a central role in negotiations with Russia and Ukraine to try to reach an agreement that would allow for an increase in the amount of grain that can get out of Ukraine amid the conflict.

    Some grain was transported west by rail out of Ukraine, but experts say restoring Ukraine’s ability to export grain through the Black Sea is necessary to have a significant effect on easing global food shortages.

    Draghi thanked Turkey for its mediation role in unblocking grain exports from Ukraine, adding, "We need to free these (exports) as soon as possible to avoid a humanitarian and social catastrophe in the poorest countries of the world."

    At the Elmau G-7 meeting, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the outlines of a plan that the U.N. is working on, which foresees a central role for Turkey, he said.

    The Italian prime minister also said stabilization in Libya is crucial, noting that Italy and Turkey will work closely together for it.

Другие новости по темам: grain exports, Ukraine  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 6

18:16 Port of Oakland posts its container volume in May
18:00 Port of Kaliningrad expected to see a 25-pct decrease of throughput to 8 million tonnes in 2022
17:39 Gascade and Fluxys team up on two key infrastructure projects to ramp up the hydrogen economy in Germany
17:12 Strengthening port security in Tunisia
17:06 PIL announces contract to build four 8,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
16:43 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in H1’2022 totaled 1.4 million tonnes, down 57% YoY
16:21 MSC and Fincantieri announce the construction of two next generation cruise ships
16:07 TotalEnergies quits Russia's Kharyaga oil project - Reuters
15:57 Russia’s State Duma approves Draft Law on countersanction information
15:15 India, Iran to activate new shorter corridor to Russia - The Tribune
14:55 CPC-R requests to suspend execution of the judge's Ruling on administrative suspension of company's activities
14:32 Svitzer announces the purchase of a new tug to support terminal operations in Milford Haven, UK
14:18 Tallink Grupp reports 174.3% increase of passenger transportation in June 2022
14:02 ClassNK releases “ClassNK Technical Journal”
13:34 TechnipFMC awarded iFEED contract by Equinor for BM-C-33 project in Brazil
13:06 Nordic Engineering to speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference about modernization of research vessels
12:01 Concordia Maritime sells the P-MAX vessel Stena Paris
11:39 MV Kholmogory to deliver first batch of cement to Kaliningrad
11:34 Germany prepares Uniper bailout - Handelsblatt
11:12 OPEC secretary-general is dead, Nigerian officials announce - AP
11:03 CMA CGM to implement Bunker Recovery Adjustment Factor to all West African ports
10:51 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 Sergey Volkov to GTLK
10:27 ECOWAS lifts sanctions against Mali
10:10 Novorossiysk Court orders Caspian Pipeline Consortium to suspend its activities for 30 days
09:55 TT Club highlights long-term changes to supply chain risk profiles
09:22 Throughput of port Kavkaz in H1’2022 fell by 26% Y-o-Y
09:08 MABUX: Global bunker prices to decline sharply on Jul 06
08:44 Turkey to try to reach outcome on grain corridor with Russia, Ukraine soon - Daily Sabah
08:13 The EU isn’t yet equipped to receive enough LNG to replace Russian gas entirely - Bloomberg

2022 July 5

19:44 Termination of oil and gas supplies to Japan from Russia is possible – Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the RF
18:23 Norled accepts delivery of second newbuild zero-emission battery-powered Ropax Ferry from Sembcorp Marine
17:56 BAM and Transsib failed to deliver 70 million tonnes of cargo in 2021 - Yury Trutnev
17:31 DNV recognizes Arcadia Shipmanagement’s Aegean Myth as the first verified SEEMP III vessel
17:11 Wartsila supplies battery to Pivot Power as part of cutting-edge Energy Superhub Oxford project
16:53 Lotos Shipyard launches first self-propelled dredger of Project 93.159
16:24 Russia may ramp up its gas supplies to Asian markets to a level close to its exports to EU in a decade - IEA
16:17 Siemens Gamesa secures deal to supply 75 MW for South Korea’s third largest wind farm
15:33 DeloPorts completed full repayment of bond issue for RUB 3.5 billion
15:11 TAQA, Heerema, and AF Offshore Decom completed decommissioning project in Brae Field
15:04 ABP launches 1m sq ft development site at Port of Grimsby
14:52 Edda Wind appoints new COO
14:21 APM Terminals takes the next step on its strategic journey
14:05 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in H1’2022 fell by 25% YoY
13:46 Throughput of Azov port in H1’2022 fell by 18% YoY
13:28 Strike affecting Equinor-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf
13:19 Ulstein's trawler design for Bluewild is one of three nominees for innovation award
12:41 New quayside unveiled at Port of Nigg
12:17 DEME announcement of the Member State of origin
11:51 Vladimir Potanin: we are ready to discuss merger of Nornickel and Rusal
11:29 MPCC placed orders for two carbon-neutral 1,300 TEU newbuildings
10:56 RZD Logistics launches new railway container service on eastern branch of North-South ITC
10:18 HHLA and Eurogate make joint declaration on cooperation talks
09:57 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
09:35 Russia’s internal container traffic in H1’2022 rose by 5.1% YoY
09:14 MABUX: Upward changes to continue on Global bunker on Jul 05

2022 July 4

18:22 Vestas pioneers world’s first hydrogen-powered offshore service vessel
17:59 Plans on modernization of BAM and Transsib are outdated - Yury Trutnev
17:53 MARIN to have new defense department with Pepijn de Jong as manager
17:28 World's largest civilian hospital ship in port in Senegal
16:47 Programme on development of diesel engines manufacture to cover domestic demand in full - Mikhail Mishustin