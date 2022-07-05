2022 July 5 17:56

BAM and Transsib failed to deliver 70 million tonnes of cargo in 2021 - Yury Trutnev

Image source: Office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to FE

The redirection of transport flows to the Far East has lead to a sharp stepping up of requirements on modernization of the Eastern Operating Domain, Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, said during the field meeting in the Khabarovsk Territory. According to him, BAM and Transsib carried 70 million tonnes in 2021 with the demand for 2022 as high as 258 million tonnes. Up to 100 million tonnes of cargo can remain undelivered causing a harm to the economy estimated at RUB 1.5 trillion.



“It is a problem of top priority,” said Yury Trutnev.



