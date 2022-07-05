-
2022 July 5 16:53
Lotos Shipyard launches first self-propelled dredger of Project 93.159
“The construction of the advanced dredgers is our joint contribution to the transport system development, smooth operation of water transport and efficient use of the country’s waterways. We highly appreciate the competence of Astrakhan shipbuilders in those of Lotos Shipyard and we see capabilities for additional loading of the facilities. First of all, that is about the construction of floating cranes and docks, crucial fleet for the industry. I am sure, long and fruitful cooperation is ahead. I thank everybody and wish successful work!” said Yevgeny Ditrikh.
Key particulars, Project 93.159: LOA – 50.00 m; breadth – 11.88 m; depth – 2.97 m; average draft (fully fueled) -1.30 m; dredging depth (max) - 10 m; dredging depth (min) - 2.0 m; performance – 900 cbm/hour.
GTLK announced Lotos Shipyard as the winner in the RFP process in mid-December 2021. The contract value is RUB 2.39 billion. The completion and delivery is scheduled for September 2024.
Lotos Shipyard (Southern Centre of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair, part of USC) is currently building four dredgers of Projects 93.159 and 93.159.1. The order for four self-propelled bucket-wheel and cutterhead dredgers was placed with the shipyard by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK). Upon delivery the dredgers will perform maintenance dredging on Russia’s inland waterways. The engineering design was developed by Royal IHC.
