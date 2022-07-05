2022 July 5 15:33

DeloPorts completed full repayment of bond issue for RUB 3.5 billion

On July 5, 2022, DeloPorts, a stevedoring asset of the Delo Group, completed repayment of exchange-traded bonds of the 2017 year of production (documentary interest-bearing non-convertible bearer bonds with mandatory centralized custody of Series 001P-01; International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): RU000A0JXVG0) in the amount of 3.5 billion rubles, according to Delo Group.

Commenting on the event, Andrey Yashenko, the Senior Vice President for Economics and Finance of MC Delo, said: “Prompt company`s discharge of liabilities is a sign of a financial health and efficient investment of external funds. DeloPorts performed its financial obligations on these bonds in the entire volume. If market conditions are positive and if we see a further decrease in interest rates, we may consider a new production of exchange-traded bonds”.



DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.



Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.



The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.