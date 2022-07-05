  The version for the print
    Norled accepts delivery of second newbuild zero-emission battery-powered Ropax Ferry from Sembcorp Marine

    Sembcorp Marine Ltd has completed the handover of the second of three identical battery-operated roll-on/roll-off passenger (“Ropax”) ferries to Norwegian ferry operator Norled AS (“Norled”). When launched into operation, the second ferry will join the first sister vessel already in operation on Norled’s Hella-Vangsnes-Dragsvik connection in Norway

    Built based on the proprietary design of Sembcorp Marine’s wholly-owned subsidiary, LMG Marin AS (“LMG Marin”), the zero-emission vessel will be capable of operating at a service speed of 10 knots, powered by lithium-ion batteries which are charged using green hydro-electric power. The ferry can also run on a combined battery-diesel hybrid backup mode when required.

    Optimised to meet Norled’s operational requirements, the ferry named Dragsvik is equipped with energy-efficient features including quick-connection shore charging plugs, auto-mooring and auto-cross capabilities, efficient hull, propulsion and heat recovery systems as well as minimised hotel and auxiliary load solutions.

    The 82.4-metre long multi-deck, double-ended ferry is designed for the safety and comfort of passengers and crew, with the capacity to carry 300 persons as well as 80 cars or a combination of up to 10 cars and 10 trailer trucks.

    The vessel Dragsvik will eventually join Hella, the first sister ship built by Sembcorp Marine, currently in operation on Norled’s shortsea Hella-Vangsnes-Dragsvik connections. Hella, which sailed off from Singapore in March 2022, successfully commenced service in May 2022. Both ferries will augment Norled’s sustainable fleet of innovative zero-emission vessels and contribute to maritime decarbonisation.

    LMG Marin Managing Director Mr Torbjorn Bringedal said, “We are heartened to witness the application of our proven zero-emission design and hydro-electrification technology in the second battery-operated Ropax ferry built by the Group. The vessel has been optimised to meet Norled’s green operating requirements and will contribute to the firm’s sustainable fleet operations when it goes into service.”

    Mr Tan Heng Jack, the Company’s Head of Specialised Shipbuilding, said: “We are pleased to mark the sailaway of Norled’s second zero-emission Ropax ferry which will be deployed in Norway following completion. We look forward to continuing our close partnership with Norled on the third Ropax newbuild in the series.”

    Mr Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine President & CEO, said, “Sembcorp Marine is well-positioned to support the global shift towards a greener and low carbon future with our strong track record and diversified capabilities in offshore renewables, new energy and cleaner O&M solutions. This latest Ropax ferry project is a testament to our demonstrated capabilities to harness green technology and to provide sustainable products and renewable energy solutions for our customer and the industry.”

    The third Ropax ferry is scheduled for completion at the end of 2022.

    Sembcorp Marine Ltd provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine’s solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs. Sembcorp Marine’s customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding. Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.

