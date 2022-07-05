2022 July 5 15:04

ABP launches 1m sq ft development site at Port of Grimsby

The UK’s leading ports group, Associated British Ports (ABP) has launched an 89-acre site at the Port of Grimsby which is capable of supporting 1.16m sq ft of development.



The site is aimed at use by manufacturing, logistics, and low-carbon energy producers and is the latest land release in ABP’s port-centric manufacturing initiative which will make more than 1,000 acres of development land available.



The Port of Grimsby is one of the UK’s leading automotive ports and a major hub for the offshore wind industry. It also continues to handle a range of other cargoes, while retaining strong links to the fishing and food industries.



ABP Regional Director for the Humber, Simon Bird, comments: “Together with ABP’s other Humber ports - Immingham, Hull, and Goole - it provides an unparalleled gateway for the trade connecting businesses across the UK, Europe, and beyond.



“It also offers access to industrial and logistic hubs across the North East and the East Midlands.”



The Future Grimsby site can accommodate units ranging from 7,500 sq ft to 210,000 sq ft.



Simon Bird comments: “ABP has a strong history of working collaboratively with a range of industry sectors. The recent focus on supply-chain pressures makes a close working relationship with the logistics sector crucially important for the wider national economy.



“Grimsby is also at the forefront of low carbon energy and carbon-capture innovations. We are looking to partner with businesses that can benefit from our financial commitment and experience of creating design-and-build bespoke accommodation.”



CBRE and PPH Commercial are advising ABP on the opportunities provided by the Grimsby site.