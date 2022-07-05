2022 July 5 14:05

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in H1’2022 fell by 25% YoY

Image source: Rosmorport

In January-June 2022, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 300 thousand tonnes, down 25% versus January-June 2021, according to the company statistics.

About 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, heavy fuel oil accounted for the bulk of sales. Shipments of lubes totaled 150 tonnes.

The number of bunker operations rose to 1,724.

In 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 739,500 tonnes, down 24% YoY.

