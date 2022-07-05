2022 July 5 13:46

Throughput of Azov port in H1’2022 fell by 18% YoY

In January-June 2022, seaport of Azov handled 3.384 million tonnes of cargo, down 18%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport dropped by 17%, year-on-year, to 2.952 million tonnes.

In the reported period, exports fell by 13% to 1.556 million tonnes, imports – by 27% to 177 thousand tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 19% to 1.220 million tonnes, transit – by 27% to 432 thousand tonnes.



In the first half of the year, grain, coal and oil products made the bulk of cargo turnover. Handling of grain fell by 27% to 1.990million tonnes, oil products – by 9% to 525 thousand tonnes while handling of coal rose by 17% to 626 thousand tonnes

In January-June 2022, the port of Azov registered 1,024 arrivals and 1,045 departures versus 1,327 arrivals and 1,346 departures in January-June 2021.

Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.