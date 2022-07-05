2022 July 5 14:52

Edda Wind appoints new COO

Edda Wind welcomes Jan Lodden to the team in the newly established position as COO. Lodden has a background as Master Mariner of offshore service vessels, including building supervision. He has been with Eidesvik Offshore management for more than 20 years and comes from the position as COO.



“Edda Wind is very pleased with securing such a capacity as Jan Lodden. He has in-depth knowledge of the industry, a large network and very good reputation. We welcome him to Edda Wind, and I am very confident that we have recruited the right person to develop the company further together with our management team”, says CEO of Edda Wind Kenneth Walland.