2022 July 5 14:21

APM Terminals takes the next step on its strategic journey

The company reveals its “Safer, Better, Bigger” strategy; introduces a new organisational structure to accelerate customer centricity and cater for growth ambitions



Following the introduction of its new “Safer, Better, Bigger” strategy in 2021, APM Terminals takes the next step on its transformation journey with the ambition to be the Best Terminal Company that takes care of its people, enables its customers and engages with its communities. In line with this, the company introduces its new organisational structure aimed at accelerating customer centricity and decision making, improving its agility and enabling responsible growth.



As part of the changes, the company establishes three macro regions in line with its geographical footprint and future growth aspirations: Africa & Europe, Americas and Asia & Middle East, in addition to its Hubs & Collaboration organisation, which primarily focuses on operational synergies and innovation opportunities between Terminals and Maersk Ocean. On top of these changes comes a streamlined and simplified management structure to enable better proximity to the markets, with Regional Managing Directors now reporting directly to the CEO and with a more focused COO function to further drive operational excellence and automation.



“As we dive deeper into our strategy execution this year, we are introducing changes that help us keep up with market developments and customers’ expectation, and which make us safer, more agile and better performing”, shares APM Terminals CEO Keith Svendsen. “In parallel, we maintain our strong commitment to the communities where we operate, anchoring our local strength, expertise and experience with our terminals around the world.”



In line with APM Terminals’ revised and more robust decarbonisation ambition, Decarbonisation office becomes part of the COO function, with Head of Decarbonisation for APM Terminals reporting directly to the new COO, placing the decarbonisation agenda at the heart of operations. In January 2022, APM Terminals committed to bringing forward by a decade its Net Zero greenhouse gas emission target to 2040 and to a 70% reduction in absolute (total) emissions as an interim milestone for the period 2020-2030, which was the most ambitious target set by any terminal operator to date.



APM Terminals (part of A.P. Moller-Maersk) operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks with a team of 22 000 industry professionals. The 75 terminals of its global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year.