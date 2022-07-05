2022 July 5 12:41

New quayside unveiled at Port of Nigg

New East Quay: A catalyst for further growth as deepwater quayside capacity increases to more than 1,200m



At 225m long, 50m wide, and increasing the deep water quayside capacity to over 1,200 meters, the construction of the new East Quay is complete. The opening of the quay is set to be a game changer for the Port of Nigg, enabling it to service multiple large scale energysector projects simultaneously. It also ensures the port facility has the required infrastructure in place to accommodate the demands for future floating offshorewind sector opportunities, the port said in its news release.



Already Scotland’s most important energy industry port facility, The Port of Nigg is renowned for its world class multi-sector capability, offering unique turnkey solutions to customers in the international energy industry. The port boasts some of the largest construction and assembly shops in Europe, a large dry dock, expansive laydown areas with high ground bearing capacity and deep water quayside. These characteristics together with their unrivaled proven track record and skilled multi-disciplined workforce are the reasons that the port is fast becoming the principle Scottish port for supporting the Renewables industry and Scotland’s efforts towards a NET Zero economy.



Marine construction works for the East Quay commenced in April 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, with construction contractor, Farrans Construction, delivering the quay on schedule and on budget. The quay will be Port of Nigg’s main quayside for shipping activities while also giving it the flexibility of having quaysides available if they take the dock dry for a major project.



At 225m long, 50m wide and offering 12m LAT water depth, the East Quay adds to the port’s Inner Dock Quay (240m), South Quay (370m), West Finger Quay (130m long, 40m wide with a berth on either side and on the end) and Terminal Jetty (which offers 22m LAT water depth).



The deep-water quayside is complemented by extensive laydown area both adjacent to the quay and within the 740,000m2 site, as well as multiple project offices for clients, on site accommodation and a range of on-site services, including mobile and crawler cranes, stevedoring and ships agency services.



The Port is supported by a full package of on-site services from the Global Energy Group portfolio of companies, delivering fabrication, repair, maintenance, enhancement and conversion projects for the renewables, oil & gas and nuclear sectors.