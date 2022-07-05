2022 July 5 12:17

DEME announcement of the Member State of origin

DEME Group NV (the “Company”), with registered office located at Scheldedijk 30, 2070 Zwijndrecht, Belgium (LEI:549300FPFPQPKI3PJV37), hereby announces that its home Member State is Belgium for the purposes of the EU Directive 2004/109/EC in respect of the harmonisation of transparency requirements relating to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and amending Directive 2001/34/EC.



This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of article 4 of the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market, following the admission to trading of all of the Company’s shares (i.e. 25,314,482 ordinary shares) on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels. The Company shall simultaneously notify the Belgian Financial Services and Market Authority (the FSMA), as competent supervisory market authority, of its home Member State. The Company’s securities are only admitted to trading in Belgium.