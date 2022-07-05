2022 July 5 09:14

MABUX: Upward changes to continue on Global bunker on Jul 05

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated upward changes on July 04:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 715.49 (+3.18)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 1069.37 (+8.30)

MGO - USD/MT – 1344.06 (+13.35)



As of July 04, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $58 (minus $85 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $100 ( minus $110 the day before) and in Fujairah - by minus $63 (minus $86 the day before) This fuel grade remained overcharged in Houston by plus $29 (plus $39 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam, where the undercharge level decreased by 27 points on July 04.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on July 04 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $94 (plus $59 the day before), in Singapore by plus $283 (plus $243 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $306 (plus $270 the day before), in Houston - plus $70 (plus $73 the day before). MDI for VLSFO increased in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level increased by 40 points on July 04.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overvalued in three out of four selected ports on July 04: in Singapore by plus $4 (plus $83 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $225 (plus $270 the day before), in Houston - by plus $119 (plus $145 the day before). This fuel grade became undercharge in Rotterdam – by minus $3 (plus $49 the day before). MDI index for MGO declined in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the overcharge level decreased by 79 points.



We expect global bunker prices may rise today. The price for 380 HSFO may increase by 7-10 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 10-15 USD/MT, MGO may add 6-12 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com