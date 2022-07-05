2022 July 5 09:57

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

The event will be held by PortNews Media Group as part SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA on 20 September 2022

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference which is to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2022.

RS works in all areas of the maritime industry offering its customers the competent business solutions. Wide experience of RS in technical survey of facilities of different types and purposes, participation in large-scale projects will make the event programme more interesting. Andrey Nersesov, Head of Ships in Service Division, RS, will speak on behalf of the classification society with a report on topical issues of RS’ technical survey of ship repair at Russian shipyards, scope of ship repair works per regions and types of ships, as well as on specifics of services in this area.

The Conference will comprise three sessions:

Regulatory framework of ship repair market in Russia

Modernization and construction of ship repair facilities. Major projects

Components: equipment, materials, technologies, supply chains

The conference will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group with the support of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) and in partnership with Nordic Engineering, All-Russia Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE), Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).

