2022 July 4 17:59

Plans on modernization of BAM and Transsib are outdated - Yury Trutnev

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, modernization of railways should be facilitated

The plans on modernization of BAM and Transsib are outdated, Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, said when inspecting the construction of new tunnel in the Khabarovsk Territory.



“Highlighting one tunnel to say it is to facilitate the entire traffic is obviously not viable. Debottlenecking is needed in a number of places. Besides, I would like to emphasize one more thing. The plans on modernization of BAM and Transsib are outdated already. They were developed in the period before the eastward turn of cargo flows. Now we need other rates, other solutions and other workforce, – he said. – We need to expand the capacity of the Eastern Operating Domain.”



