2022 July 4 16:47

Programme on development of diesel engines manufacture to cover domestic demand in full - Mikhail Mishustin

The programme on development of diesel engines manufacture for equipment of sea and river ships with power plants will fully cover the internal need for low-speed and high-speed engines, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying at the plenary session of Innoprom 2022.

“We are to have a strong shipbuilding. For that purpose, our shipyards should undergo deep localization in manufacture of all types of ships: from nuclear-powered icebreakers, gas carriers, tankers and container ships to small riverboat buses. The same task is set for ship repair. I emphasize that a programme has been adopted to develop the domestic diesel manufacture for equipment of sea and river ships with power plants. Its implementation will let cover the internal need for low-speed and high-speed engines in full,” assured Mikhail Mishustin.



In his earlier interview with Russia-24 channel, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said that Transmashholding and Sinara can develop a domestic engine for large ships. Following the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, major suppliers of diesel engines, MAN and Wartsila, withdrew from the Russian market.



