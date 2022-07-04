  • Home
  • News
  • Vestas pioneers world’s first hydrogen-powered offshore service vessel
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 4 18:22

    Vestas pioneers world’s first hydrogen-powered offshore service vessel

    The CTV is powered by a dual-fuel solution, capable of being powered by hydrogen in a combination with marine gas oil

    As part of its journey towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030, without the use of offsets, Vestas is pioneering innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions from its own operations. In collaboration with long-term supplier Windcat Workboats, Vestas is launching a pilot program to explore how the world’s first hydrogen-powered crew transfer vessel (CTV) can help reduce carbon emissions from its offshore service operations.

    The CTV is powered by a dual-fuel solution, capable of being powered by hydrogen in a combination with marine gas oil. Hydrogen fuel contains no carbon, signalling the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions while maintaining the same power output. The solution will be tested as part of a pilot program at the Norther Wind Farm, and is planned to launch on 15 July. Running until the end of 2022, the program will offer the chance for Vestas to explore the most scalable approaches to incorporate hydrogen into its operational setup. The goal of the trial will be to collect insights into the opportunities and limitations of hydrogen-powered vessels in daily operations.

    “Hard to abate sectors, such as shipping, will be the final frontier in our global journey towards decarbonisation. Hydrogen is a crucial technology to advance this journey, which is why Vestas is eager to test its potential to reduce emissions from our service operations.  A broader application of decarbonising technologies can only progress with support from industry leaders, which is why Vestas is proud to be driving this pilot,” says Christian Venderby, Executive Vice President, Service, Vestas.

    Carbon emissions associated with offshore operations currently account for one third of Vestas’ scope 1&2 emissions, therefore deploying hydrogen fuelled vessels will be crucial for Vestas’ sustainability journey. The new CTV holds the potential to generate a CO2 saving of 158 tonnes, an estimated saving of 37 percent less carbon emissions in comparison to a traditional vessel. This saving will be validated during the pilot, as well as exploring how the solution can be scaled up if it proves to make an impact to Vestas’ scope 1&2 emissions.

    At present, the vessel is projected to be powered mostly by grey hydrogen due to a lack of available green hydrogen in the amounts needed. Through the pilot, Vestas aims to mature a pathway for green hydrogen in its offshore operations, that can be leveraged once green hydrogen has reached the required level of maturity.

    “This vessel, developed with our sister company CMB.TECH, offers the industry a cost-effective solution to significantly reduce emissions from service vessels, which can be applied to any wind farm today. By using dual fuel combustion engines, we can make hydrogen technology operational in the industry and kick-start further development of the technology, regulation, supply chain, etc. Collaborations like these are what is needed to be able to scale this technology further and we thank Vestas for taking this first step," says Willem van der Wel, Managing Director of Windcat Workboats.

    “The operation of a CTV in the North Sea that also runs on hydrogen will create the necessary demand for investments in hydrogen supply. Norther is honoured that Vestas is bootstrapping this value chain by operating this CTV at Norther’s offshore wind farm and pleased that we are contributing to the reduction of emissions in this way,” says Christophe De Schryver, Executive Manager, Norther Wind Farm.

    Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 154 GW of wind turbines in 87 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 132 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 4

18:22 Vestas pioneers world’s first hydrogen-powered offshore service vessel
17:59 Plans on modernization of BAM and Transsib are outdated - Yury Trutnev
17:53 MARIN to have new defense department with Pepijn de Jong as manager
17:28 World's largest civilian hospital ship in port in Senegal
16:47 Programme on development of diesel engines manufacture to cover domestic demand in full - Mikhail Mishustin
16:29 ClassNK releases latest “PrimeShip-PSC Intelligence” mobile application
15:56 Sovcomflot shareholders decide not to allocate payment of dividends
15:34 TGS named successful bidder in the auction process for ION assets
15:34 Vestas secures 266 MW order in the USA
15:18 Saudi Global Ports awards contract for future-ready quay cranes to Shanghai ZPMC
15:00 Berth in Ugolniye Kopi is 50% complete — Chukotka Governor
14:39 Fire at Mongstad extinguished - Equinor
14:21 ClassNK releases comprehensively revised structural rules
14:10 ASCO's ferry Professor Gul returns to operation after overhaul
13:47 Petrofac and Hitachi Energy to collaborate in growing offshore wind market
13:34 Fishery Shipowners Association President Aleksey Osintsev to speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
13:17 Boskalis expands presence in the US with opening of new offshore renewables office in Providence, Rhode island
12:55 Amur Shipyard lays down corvette Bystry of Project 20385
12:33 BPA's statistics review shows three-month port traffic was up 7.3% to 111.8 million tonnes
12:19 Brisbane offers world-class facilities as it joins global cruise revival
12:03 Eidesvik Offshore ASA appoints new CFO
11:25 TransContainer launched multimodal service between Russia and India via Novorossiysk and Suez Canal
11:07 MarineMax Naples names new Vice President
10:32 Holland America Line sees a surge in demand for Alaska cruising
10:16 Maritime humanitarian corridors for foreign vessels operate in the Black Sea and in the Azov Sea
09:47 R-Flot launches two buoy tenders of Project 3052
09:19 Crude oil futures resume growth
09:00 MABUX: Irregular fluctuations to prevail in Global bunker market on Jul 04

2022 July 3

15:11 Van Oord orders second pair of new generation water injection vessels
14:03 Manor Renewable Energy welcomes two new additions to the fleet
12:52 Seabourn takes delivery of Seabourne Venture, the Line's first purpose-built ultra-luxury expedition ship
10:43 INEOS holds a naming ceremony for its new ethane carrier the Pacific INEOS Grenadier

2022 July 2

14:51 Two MOL-operated vessels earn 2021 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
12:18 Kongsberg Maritime wins stabiliser contract for CMAL's two new ferries
11:34 INEOS in Köln receives state funding for Green Hydrogen feasibility study to cut CO2 by more than 100,000 tonnes per year
10:46 Gary Wilson retires from ABP

2022 July 1

18:21 “K” Line has enhanced the shipboard cyber security with surveillance of ship’s communication 24/7
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:34 INPEX, IHI, MOL demonstrate clean ammonia supply chain linking UAE and Japan
17:18 Stolt-Nielsen Limited reports unaudited results for the 2Q and 1H, 2022
17:00 Emperium launches electric catamaran Ecohod
16:44 R-FLOT lays down two small cruise ships
16:23 Austal USA awarded up to US$3.3 bn contract for 11 USCG offshore patrol cutters
16:07 Freeport LNG says it may resume partial liquefication operations in early Oct 2022
15:47 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and MOL Group complete first biofuel bunker operation of a vehicle carrier in Singapore
15:28 State Duma approves bill on increasing fines for violation of coal handling regulations
15:10 DEME Group lists on Euronext Brussels
14:49 CPC Marine Terminal operates two of its three Single Point Moorings
14:27 CPC Terminal paid over RUB 5.28 billion for recovery of damage caused by oil spill
14:27 PM Fumio Kishida says Sakhalin 2’s new operator will not cause an immediate halt in LNG shipments to Japan
14:05 Spartacus nominated for KNVTS Ship of the Year
13:42 2 MOL-operated vessels earn 2021 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
13:20 Port of Houston container activity rises 20% in May 2022
13:03 Petersburg Oil Terminal confirms its ISO compliance
12:44 Monthly LNG imports from USA to EU in June for the first time exceeded gas supplied via pipeline from Russia – IEA
12:40 Solstad Offshore announces contract awards for two CSVs
12:25 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.8% in HI’2022
12:10 Maersk Tankers launches a new digital solution to track and report vessel emissions
12:00 Hiab launches next generation LOGLIFT forestry cranes
11:42 RF Government to establish new operator of Sakhalin Energy