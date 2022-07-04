  • Home
  • News
  • Vestas secures 266 MW order in the USA
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 4 15:34

    Vestas secures 266 MW order in the USA

    Vestas has received a 266 MW order to power the Goodnight I wind project, owned by Omega Energia, in Texas, USA. The order consists of 59 V136-4.5 MW turbines, as well as a 30-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

    “Vestas is thrilled to partner with Omega Energia, the largest renewable energy IPP in Brazil, as they enter the US market. By utilising our proven and robust 4 MW technology, Vestas looks forward to expanding wind energy in the great state of Texas alongside Omega Energia, and overseeing the successful, long-term operations of the Goodnight I wind project,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America.

    “Omega Energia could not have chosen a better partner to start operations in the United States. Vestas is a first-rate company, and we have extreme confidence to rely on Vestas turbines for our first project in Texas, Goodnight 1,” said Antonio Bastos, founder of Omega Energia.

    The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines. Turbine delivery begins in the second quarter of 2023 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 4

18:22 Vestas pioneers world’s first hydrogen-powered offshore service vessel
17:59 Plans on modernization of BAM and Transsib are outdated - Yury Trutnev
17:53 MARIN to have new defense department with Pepijn de Jong as manager
17:28 World's largest civilian hospital ship in port in Senegal
16:47 Programme on development of diesel engines manufacture to cover domestic demand in full - Mikhail Mishustin
16:29 ClassNK releases latest “PrimeShip-PSC Intelligence” mobile application
15:56 Sovcomflot shareholders decide not to allocate payment of dividends
15:34 TGS named successful bidder in the auction process for ION assets
15:34 Vestas secures 266 MW order in the USA
15:18 Saudi Global Ports awards contract for future-ready quay cranes to Shanghai ZPMC
15:00 Berth in Ugolniye Kopi is 50% complete — Chukotka Governor
14:39 Fire at Mongstad extinguished - Equinor
14:21 ClassNK releases comprehensively revised structural rules
14:10 ASCO's ferry Professor Gul returns to operation after overhaul
13:47 Petrofac and Hitachi Energy to collaborate in growing offshore wind market
13:34 Fishery Shipowners Association President Aleksey Osintsev to speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
13:17 Boskalis expands presence in the US with opening of new offshore renewables office in Providence, Rhode island
12:55 Amur Shipyard lays down corvette Bystry of Project 20385
12:33 BPA's statistics review shows three-month port traffic was up 7.3% to 111.8 million tonnes
12:19 Brisbane offers world-class facilities as it joins global cruise revival
12:03 Eidesvik Offshore ASA appoints new CFO
11:25 TransContainer launched multimodal service between Russia and India via Novorossiysk and Suez Canal
11:07 MarineMax Naples names new Vice President
10:32 Holland America Line sees a surge in demand for Alaska cruising
10:16 Maritime humanitarian corridors for foreign vessels operate in the Black Sea and in the Azov Sea
09:47 R-Flot launches two buoy tenders of Project 3052
09:19 Crude oil futures resume growth
09:00 MABUX: Irregular fluctuations to prevail in Global bunker market on Jul 04

2022 July 3

15:11 Van Oord orders second pair of new generation water injection vessels
14:03 Manor Renewable Energy welcomes two new additions to the fleet
12:52 Seabourn takes delivery of Seabourne Venture, the Line's first purpose-built ultra-luxury expedition ship
10:43 INEOS holds a naming ceremony for its new ethane carrier the Pacific INEOS Grenadier

2022 July 2

14:51 Two MOL-operated vessels earn 2021 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
12:18 Kongsberg Maritime wins stabiliser contract for CMAL's two new ferries
11:34 INEOS in Köln receives state funding for Green Hydrogen feasibility study to cut CO2 by more than 100,000 tonnes per year
10:46 Gary Wilson retires from ABP

2022 July 1

18:21 “K” Line has enhanced the shipboard cyber security with surveillance of ship’s communication 24/7
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:34 INPEX, IHI, MOL demonstrate clean ammonia supply chain linking UAE and Japan
17:18 Stolt-Nielsen Limited reports unaudited results for the 2Q and 1H, 2022
17:00 Emperium launches electric catamaran Ecohod
16:44 R-FLOT lays down two small cruise ships
16:23 Austal USA awarded up to US$3.3 bn contract for 11 USCG offshore patrol cutters
16:07 Freeport LNG says it may resume partial liquefication operations in early Oct 2022
15:47 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and MOL Group complete first biofuel bunker operation of a vehicle carrier in Singapore
15:28 State Duma approves bill on increasing fines for violation of coal handling regulations
15:10 DEME Group lists on Euronext Brussels
14:49 CPC Marine Terminal operates two of its three Single Point Moorings
14:27 CPC Terminal paid over RUB 5.28 billion for recovery of damage caused by oil spill
14:27 PM Fumio Kishida says Sakhalin 2’s new operator will not cause an immediate halt in LNG shipments to Japan
14:05 Spartacus nominated for KNVTS Ship of the Year
13:42 2 MOL-operated vessels earn 2021 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
13:20 Port of Houston container activity rises 20% in May 2022
13:03 Petersburg Oil Terminal confirms its ISO compliance
12:44 Monthly LNG imports from USA to EU in June for the first time exceeded gas supplied via pipeline from Russia – IEA
12:40 Solstad Offshore announces contract awards for two CSVs
12:25 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.8% in HI’2022
12:10 Maersk Tankers launches a new digital solution to track and report vessel emissions
12:00 Hiab launches next generation LOGLIFT forestry cranes
11:42 RF Government to establish new operator of Sakhalin Energy