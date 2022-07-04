2022 July 4 15:34

Vestas secures 266 MW order in the USA

Vestas has received a 266 MW order to power the Goodnight I wind project, owned by Omega Energia, in Texas, USA. The order consists of 59 V136-4.5 MW turbines, as well as a 30-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.



“Vestas is thrilled to partner with Omega Energia, the largest renewable energy IPP in Brazil, as they enter the US market. By utilising our proven and robust 4 MW technology, Vestas looks forward to expanding wind energy in the great state of Texas alongside Omega Energia, and overseeing the successful, long-term operations of the Goodnight I wind project,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America.



“Omega Energia could not have chosen a better partner to start operations in the United States. Vestas is a first-rate company, and we have extreme confidence to rely on Vestas turbines for our first project in Texas, Goodnight 1,” said Antonio Bastos, founder of Omega Energia.



The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines. Turbine delivery begins in the second quarter of 2023 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.