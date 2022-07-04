2022 July 4 15:56

Sovcomflot shareholders decide not to allocate payment of dividends

On 30 June 2022, the Annual General Meeting of PAO Sovcomflot shareholders was held, according to the company’s press release. The Meeting approved the Annual Report, Annual Accounting Statements and distribution of the net profit of PAO Sovcomflot for 2021.

Shareholders decided not to allocate the payment of dividends on PAO Sovcomflot shares based on the 2021 results.

Shareholders elected new members of the Board of Directors, and members of the Internal Audit Commission.

The Meeting approved TSATR - сonsult LLC as the auditor of PAO Sovcomflot and determined the amount of remuneration of the Board of Directors and Internal Audit Commission members.

PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading marine energy transportation companies, specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore upstream energy production.

