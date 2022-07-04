2022 July 4 15:00

Berth in Ugolniye Kopi is 50% complete — Chukotka Governor

Image source: Telegram channel of Roman Kopin



Construction of a berth on the right bank of the Anadyr Bay is 50% complete, Chukotka Governor Roman Kopin said on his Telegram channel. According to him, the project implementation is to ensure safe shipping across the Anadyr Bay and comfort for passengers.

“As of today, all the materials and equipment is available, the works are underway in two shifts. Marine Rescue Service is set to complete the works in September 2022,” said Roman Kopin.

The project envisages the construction of three berths in Ugolniye Kopi – cargo, cargo-passenger, and passenger ones with a total length of 145.5 meters; a coast protection slope with a total length of 155.7 meters; a passenger terminal and a check point.

General contractor under the project – Marine Rescue Service; customer – FSUE Rosmorport; contract value – RUB 674.7 million.

Related link:

Navigation season 2022 opens in Chukotka >>>>

Construction of ferry and passenger berth underway in Chukotka >>>>

Photos from Telegram channel of Roman Kopin