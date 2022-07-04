2022 July 4 14:21

ClassNK releases comprehensively revised structural rules

Classification Society ClassNK says it has released a comprehensively revised version of Part C of its Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships setting the requirements for hull structures on 1 July 2022.



ClassNK is constantly revising its Rules and Guidance in order to reflect the latest results from relevant research and development projects, feedback from damage investigations, requests from industry, as well as changes made to the relevant regulations such as international conventions.



Like many other industries, the maritime industry is faced with the challenges of rapid digital technology advances and decarbonization. To support not only various design concepts responding to digitalization and environmental issues but also more flexible hull structure design utilizing innovative technology, ClassNK recently completed a comprehensive revision of its structural rules. They have evolved into data-driven structural rules that incorporate “Design by Analysis” concept throughout them, enabling more rational hull structure design and strength assessment while maintaining sufficient safety.