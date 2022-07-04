2022 July 4 13:34

Fishery Shipowners Association President Aleksey Osintsev to speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

Image source: FSA as part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA, 20 September 2022

(FSA), will speak at the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference on 20 September 2022. The Conference will be held in Saint-Petersburg as part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA. Aleksey Osintsev will report on Prospects for Russian Fishery Fleet Modernization.

FSA comprises 28 sea fishing companies. Its activities are focused on enhancement of Russian fishing and transport fleet competitiveness and increase of Russian fishing companies’ share in global production of aquatic biological resources.



Among the tasks of FSA is assistance in cooperation between fishery companies owing fishing and transport ships with federal and regional government authorities in the part of requirements, interests and rights of the Association members to be taken into account when pursuing the state policy on development and modernization of fishing and shipping fleet.

The Conference slated for 20 September 2022 will comprise three sessions:

Regulatory framework of ship repair market in Russia

Modernization and construction of ship repair facilities. Major projects

Components: equipment, materials, technologies, supply chains

The Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference which is to be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) in Saint-Petersburg with the support of Fishery Shipowners Association.

