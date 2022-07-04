2022 July 4 13:47

Petrofac and Hitachi Energy to collaborate in growing offshore wind market

The collaboration covers high-voltage direct current (HVDC), as well as high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions



Petrofac, a leading international service provider to the energy industry, and Hitachi Energy, a market and technology leader in transmission, distribution and grid automation solutions, have entered into a collaboration to provide joint grid integration and associated infrastructure to support the rapidly growing offshore wind market.



The collaboration builds on the complementary core technologies and expertise of both companies in offshore wind to support the decarbonisation of power systems and deliver clean energy. It covers high-voltage direct current (HVDC), as well as high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions.



Petrofac’s world-class engineering, procurement, construction and installation capabilities for offshore platforms and offshore and onshore civil works, and Hitachi Energy’s HVDC Light® and modular HVAC grid technologies and solutions, will bring considerable benefits to the efficient implementation of offshore wind projects and help accelerate the energy transition.



Petrofac has been deploying its expertise in support of renewable energy projects since 2008 and has an extensive track record in offshore wind. The Company has delivered projects for both HVDC and HVAC offshore and onshore substations for major offshore wind farms across several of Europe’s leading developments. Petrofac is expanding its new and renewable energy portfolio further, recently announcing contract awards and strategic partnerships to support Carbon Capture and Storage, Hydrogen, and waste to value projects internationally.