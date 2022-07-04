2022 July 4 12:55

Amur Shipyard lays down corvette Bystry of Project 20385

Amur Shipbuilding Plant (Amur Shipyard, part of USC) has laid down the multipurpose corvette of Project 20385, according to the Khabarovsk Territory Administration. The corvette named Bystry is the third ship in the series being built by the shipyard for RF Navy.



The keel-laying ceremony was attended by Commander of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet Admiral Sergey Avakyants, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Khabarovsk Territory Maria Avilova, Acting Regional Minister of Industry and Trade Sergey Afanasyev, representatives of Komsomolsk-on-Amur Administration.



Ships of this project were developed by the Central Marine Design Bureau ‘Almaz’ and are intended for operations in the near offshore zone against enemy surface ships and submarines as well as artillery support for amphibious assault forces.

The Bystry is to join RF Nayy in July 2025.



Amur Shipyard is currently building two more ships of this design.

Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory based Amur Shipbuilding Plant (Amur Shipyard) was founded in 1936 and today is a leading shipbuilding company in the Far East of Russia. The shipyard can build warships and commercial vessels with displacement of up to 25,000 tonnes.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex.