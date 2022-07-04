2022 July 4 14:39

Fire at Mongstad extinguished - Equinor

The situation is being handled by the emergency response organisation. A controlled combustion has been conducted from the leakage point. The fire is now extinguished. The work to maintain and secure the affected system continues. Further examinations and any repairs will be conducted before the affected part of the processing plant can be restarted, Equinor said in its media release.



In an earlier press release yesterday Equinor reported a fire incident at Mongstad. The plant has been evacuated apart from critical personnel handling operations and emergency response with no injuries reported. Public rescue services and authorities have been notified and Equinor's emergency response organisation has been mobilised. A controlled burning of trapped volumes through pressure relief is being conducted, with continuous cooling of the surrounding equipment. The main plant was still in operation, but parts of the plant involved in production of some refined products are affected. The cause of the fire is not yet clear. Equinor will cooperate with the authorities in uncovering the cause of the incident.