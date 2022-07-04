2022 July 4 12:03

Eidesvik Offshore ASA appoints new CFO

Eidesvik Offshore has appointed Helga Cotgrove as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will join the Company on 1 October 2022 at the latest.



Cotgrove has more than 20 years of energy sector finance experience in various roles within M&A, strategy, tax, finance, accounting, and auditing. She comes from the position as CFO in Norsk Solar AS. Prior to this, Cotgrove held a position as director of corporate development for Halliburton in Houston, where she was responsible for global M&A transactions.



Cotgrove holds a degree in accounting and auditing and an MBA in Management control from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration (NHH). She is also a state-authorized public accountant in Norway.



The Company’s Finance Manager Lars Tufteland Engelsen will assume the role of interim CFO from August 1, 2022. This follows the announcement on April 8, 2022 that Tore Byberg will step down as CFO on July 30, 2022 to take up the role of CFO at Waterise AS.