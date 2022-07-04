2022 July 4 11:25

TransContainer launched multimodal service between Russia and India via Novorossiysk and Suez Canal

Image source: TransContainer

PJSC TransContainer says it has launched a regular service for foreign trade cargo delivery on multimodal route between the Russian regions and the Indian port of Nhava Sheva (Mumbai) via Novorossiysk and the Suez Canal.

Cargoes arriving at NUTEP Terminal (part of Delo Group) by rail and road will be forwarded to India once a month in accordance with a coordinated schedule. The number of ship calls will be increased to two in future. Transit time of a sea passage is approximately 14-15 days. Customers may also request for a further delivery from Nhava Sheva to Mundra port by a feeder vessel as well as for door-to-door trucking in India. Shipments are available both in SOC and COC.

“On the background of transformation of the Russian foreign trade relations we strive to enlarge the geography of TransContainers’s international routes, flexibly adapting to our customers’ needs. We believe that the new service will meet growing demand for shipments between Russia and India and will help to ensure effective logistics between the countries,” said Nikita Pushkarev, sales and customer service director of TransContainer.

The basis of the export cargo flow of the new service is papers, coiled steel and abrasives, of the import to Russia – electric appliances, non-dangerous chemicals, textile, tile and food.

TransContainer’s railway services connect Novorossiysk with the Russian regions such as Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Nizhniy Novgorod, Sverdlovsk, Tyumen Oblasts, Perm Krai, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Komi Republic, Republic of Karelia and many others.

TransContainer is the largest Russian container operator, which owns 38 terminals in all cargo-generating centers of Russia. Sales network of the company includes 98 sales offices across Russia, CIS, Europe and Asia. Moreover the company owns the largest specialized rolling stock fleet in Russia, CIS and Baltic states. The company owns more than 30 thousand flatcars and more than 83 thousand high-capacity containers.

PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers 112,000 containers of over 166,000 TEU and over 41,000 flatcars. The company owns 37 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. Delo Group is the only shareholder of the company.